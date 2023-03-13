Gangsta Boo's Posthumous Album Is Coming. Here's Who's On It

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Though the hip-hop community and fans of Gangsta Boo are no doubt still grieving the loss of the legendary rapper, they may have a reason to smile soon when her posthumous album drops this fall.

According to TMZ, the upcoming unnamed project will boast a solid roster of impressive features from rappers and producers like Latto, Skepta, Juicy J, Metro Boomin, Drumma Boy, La Chat, Crunchy Black, Beat King, Nick Hook, BeatKing and more. It’s slated to drop on August 7 to commemorate what would’ve been her 44th birthday.

Veronica Mitchell, mother to Gangsta Boo —born Lola Mitchell—recently spoke with TMZ about her daughter, sharing how much she missed her and how proud she is of her impact.

“My daughter, Lola, was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them,” she said,

She later added, “I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

As previously reported by The Root, on January 1, the former Three 6 Mafia rapper was found dead as a result of a drug overdose in her hometown of Memphis. She was 43. A funeral service and celebration of life was held for both her family and loved ones as well as fans. The Root sends its continual peace, love, and prayers to all who knew and loved her.