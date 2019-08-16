Photo: iStock

In today’s edition of #ExistingWhileBlack, we have a despicable human being named Jerri Kelly, who pulled a gun on a group of black teenagers whose only crime was raising money for their high school football team.



ABC News has the scoop:



The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator was arrested and charged with assault several days after police say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers who were going door to door to raise money for their high school football team. Police in the eastern Arkansas city of Wynne, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, said the incident happened Aug. 7. Police responding to reports of “suspicious persons” found the four children on the ground, with Jerri Kelly, who is white, standing over them holding a gun, Memphis TV station WMC reported.

As a result of her lunacy, Kelly, 46, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.



Her neighbors stated that it’s perfectly normal for students to go door to door raising money for their various extracurricular activities during this time of year and have done so for decades without staring down the barrel of a gun.



“Usually it’s right before football season, late summer or early fall,” Bill Winkler, one of Kelly’s neighbors, said.



After Kelly turned herself in on Monday evening, Cross County Sheriff’s Department Captain Jeff Nichols confirmed that the trigger-happy white lady was released later that night on $10,000 bond because unfortunately, damaging the lives of innocent black children is one of America’s favorite pastimes.



Kelly has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but if she did, I would imagine it would be something along the lines of: “I’m not racist! I have black guns!”