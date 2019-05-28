Photo: Getty

As the great Beyoncé once said, “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation.” And so it seems when it comes to the Notorious AOC, aka U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



A minor league baseball team is apologizing to the New York congresswoman known for her impassioned brand of progressive politics and policies after a video aired before a game that seemed to suggest she was one of America’s “enemies of freedom.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Fresno Grizzlies were playing a Memorial Day doubleheader and had arranged to have a video aired between games that was supposed to simply pay homage to the nation’s veterans.

Instead of just basic images of American flags, military salutes and men and women in uniform, an image of Ocasio-Cortez appeared between those of North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

And all of it was accompanied by a voiceover of President Ronald Reagan making a 1981 address during which he discussed “the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries,” the Times reports.

Advertisement

Apparently, according to the Associated Press, the Grizzlies found the video on YouTube (low-budget much?) and the team quickly issued an apology to the lawmaker.

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” a statement by the team read, the AP reports. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to those we hurt.”

The Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, said the clip had not been fully vetted before it was shown during the game, according to the Times.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion,” said the team, which indicated that the person responsible for the foul-up was “remorseful.”

Ocasio-Cortez had no comment.