Seems like there’s been more happening behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live than we ever expected.



According to TMZ, former SNL cast member Chris Redd is reportedly dating longtime star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. Sources tell the outlet that Redd and Evangeline have been together for a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Thompson and his ex were separated for a few years when the relationship began.

“We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings— he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” TMZ reports.

While this may sound like a messy bit of gossip, it appears everyone involved is being a grown up, which is refreshingly nice. It’s easy for us to look on from the outside and imagine all the ways this can go wrong, but if they’re all happy and OK with the situation, it’s not actually that weird.

As previously reported at The Root, Kenan and Evangeline filed for divorce in April, and have stayed friendly while co-parenting their two daughters.

“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable. They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation,” Us Weekly reported when the couple’s divorce was announced. “Being married for 11 years, together for 14, changes a lot of things. They really just grew apart and wanted different things. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

In addition to winning an Emmy together at SNL, Redd and Thompson also co-starred on the short-lived NBC comedy Kenan.

Earlier this month, Redd, who is best known for his impressions of Kanye West and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, announced he was leaving the long-running sketch comedy series.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” he said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Kenan has never been a mean-spirited or gotcha-style comedian, but this definitely seems like something that’s ready for jokes when he returns for his 20th season on Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.