Saturday Night Live might be going through a cast shake up, but that doesn’t mean the long-running sketch comedy series is starting Season 48 soft.



Per a press release provided to The Root, fresh off her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Megan Thee Stallion will make her SNL hosting debut during the third episode of the season on Oct. 15. She will also serve as the musical guest to promote her critically acclaimed new album, Traumazine.

She celebrated the announcement by tweeting, “OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES.”

This will be the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s second time on the show. During the Season 46 premiere, she performed her “Savage” remix and “Don’t Stop.” She also appeared in a video short called “Bottom of Your Face.”

This is the latest step in the “Body” artist’s burgeoning acting career. In addition to appearing on SNL, Meg also had a cameo on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and guest-starred on the most recent season of P-Valley. She can also be seen in the new Hulu series, Gutsy.

Meg is not the only Grammy-winner set to appear as a musical guest during the first batch of episodes. Kendrick Lamar will perform on the Season 48 premiere, which is hosted by Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller. The recent Emmy-winner is currently on tour promoting his much-talked about album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The “We Cry Together” artist has been revealing more of his personality lately, so maybe we’ll even get to see him in a sketch or digital short?

While Meg and Kendrick are SNL veterans, another musician will be making their debut. Willow is set for the second episode of the season on Oct. 8. The rocker—who also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith—is promoting her upcoming album <COPINGMECHANISM>. The real question is will there be any jokes about her famous family or her father’s Oscar-night behavior?

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premieres Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.