Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Wants to Reopen Country, Says People Die Everyday, B.

Photo : Riccardo Savi ( Getty Images )

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the man who once closed a beach because of a state government shutdown and then took his ass to that closed beach to chill, said Monday that the country is going to lose a few people to the coronavirus but it needs to reopen anyway.



Advertisement

“Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can—but the question is, towards what end, ultimately?” Christie, a Republican who might be too stupid for the Trump administration, told CNN’s Dana Bash on The Daily DC podcast. “Are there ways that we can...thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter what?”

According to CNN, “separate key coronavirus models forecasting [shows] that thousands may die daily in the United States from Covid-19 and that more than 100,000 may die in total.” And you know who is OK with that? Chris Christie. Christie is pushing the Republican talking point about reopening the country to save the economy. The whole thing is very Hunger Games and it might be best if Christie goes first as tribute.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don’t, we’re going to destroy the American way of life in these families—and it will be years and years before we can recover,” Christie said.

When pressed on where he was with projections that showed that reopening the country too soon could lead to some 3,000 deaths a day, Christie noted that he doesn’t see another choice.

Bonjour to a Parisian Beauty Routine With 30% off All French Products... Read on The Inventory

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic that we haven’t seen in over 100 years,” he said. “And we’re going to have to continue to do things.”

Because this country is being run by the Michael Scott of presidents, we have shown the other countries across the world how not to do things. Some states have already begun lifting portions of the stay-at-home orders and Trump is itching to throw a rally with all his idiots and all their flags.

Advertisement

From CNN:

Yet, a separate influential coronavirus model often cited by the White House is now forecasting that 134,000 people will die of Covid-19 in the United States, nearly double its previous prediction. The model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, had predicted 72,433 deaths as of Monday morning. Christie, asked Monday what his messaging would be to the American public if he sat in the Oval Office, said, “The message is that the American people have gone through significant death before.” He pointed to the first and second World Wars as examples of how “we’ve gone through it and we’ve survived it. We sacrificed those lives.” “We sent our young men during World War Two over to Europe, out to the Pacific, knowing, knowing that many of them would not come home alive,” he said, adding: “And we decided to make that sacrifice because what we were standing up for was the American way of life. In the very same way now, we have to stand up for the American way of life.”

Advertisement

There they go with that “invisible war” metaphor that they love to push. If you are having trouble following it, know that white people love to create oppression so that they can overcome it and then crown themselves a phoenix.

Christie claimed that “economic devastation” is as “equally sad ” as the loss of life and added that while he wasn’t talking about doing anything crazy like having people attend rock concerts or football games, “we have to let certain people get back to work because I can see my own state here.”

Advertisement

Christie encouraged vulnerable populations to stay home, noting, “they’re the ones who are gonna really swallow this burden badly, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases, depressed immune systems from cancer treatments or other things.”

“Those folks are going to have to be even more careful than the rest of the population,” he added. “I don’t know what the choice is.”