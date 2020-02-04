Former Neurosurgeon in the Buttermilk: Can You Spot Ben Carson in This Group of White Trump Supporters?

Photo : Aaron P. Bernstein ( Getty Images )

Looks like a random group of white people in red hats were in Iowa just long enough to fuck up the Democrats’ caucus results and were back on what appears to be a plane (although bus segregation still seems to apply here) heading to wherever it is that one can proudly wear those red MAGA hats (which feels like they should’ve just stayed in Iowa) when they stumbled on former neurosurgeon-turned-black embarrassment and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson.



The horror movie isn’t that the red hats were in Iowa, it was the photo they posted of them leaving. The photo appears to show the different shades of whiteness and a lone black face, like a fly in the buttermilk. That lone black un-lotioned face is Ben Carson, Trump’s answer for affirmative action. It’s literally a plane filled with white Trump supporters and Ben Carson.

That’s it. That’s the nightmare.



Twitter users were quick to point out that Carson appeared not to have his own seat:



And that:



One user noted that this photo feels about white:



And because it’s Black History Month:

