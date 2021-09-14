Here at The Root, we previously reported that former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos had contracted COVID-19. He revealed his diagnosis on Instagram back on Aug. 27, but provided an update on his condition from an ICU hospital bed last week. Suffice to say, it was deeply concerning.



“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my [butt],” he tweeted on Sept. 7. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done...anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx”

Since that update, the former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion has received a generous outpouring of love and concern for his health and well-being. And now comes the news that while the 52-year-old no longer has COVID-19, he’s still suffering greatly from complications related to the deadly virus.

In his latest set of tweets, Ceballos revealed he’s still unable to breathe, walk, or function on his own.

“Hello family and friends,” he tweeted. “Giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………”

He continued, “So PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me. I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…….”

We at The Root wish Ceballos a speedy recovery as he works his way back from his battle from COVID-19, and sincerely hope that everyone reading this not only gets vaccinated—if you haven’t done so already—but that each of you continues to mask up and stay safe out there.

Get well soon, Ced!



