Dr. Fauci and the CDC keep trying to tell us that COVID-19 is no joke. Sadly, one of the NBA’s most affable alums is waging his own personal war with the deadly virus, and he took to social media in recent days to provide his friends and fans with an update as he fights for his life in ICU.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my [butt],” he tweeted. “I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done... anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx”

This statement follows a previous Instagram post on Aug. 27 in which the former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and stated that he was recovering at home at the time.

“I have contracted COVID-19, I am out of the hospital and currently resting @ home,” he wrote. “Hopefully I will get back to the best of health and quick recovery. When we have new dates we will post, thank you for your understanding and God bless.”

In response to Ceballos’ latest update, members of the sports and entertainment communities have flooded social media with prayers, words of encouragement, and well wishes as the 52-year-old remains hospitalized.

“Praying for former Laker Cedric Ceballos!! 🙏🏾,” Magic Johnson tweeted.

Over the course of his 11-year NBA career, Ceballos earned an All-Star nod in 1995 and played for five different teams. We at The Root wish the California native a quick recovery and hope that he’ll soon be able to return to what he loves most: uplifting our community by providing joy and encouragement through this love of sports and entertainment.

Get well soon, Ced!



