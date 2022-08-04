Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday after marijuana was found in his backpack, according to TMZ.



TSA found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in his backpack while Shumpert was going through security. He admitted it was weed. Police say the substance weighed 6.12 ounces and it tested positive for marijuana using a mobile test, according to the Associated Press.

Cops also found a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag with no gun.

The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on July 30 and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.

The police report says Shumpert told officers that the bag contained marijuana and “asked if there was any way he could make his flight” to Los Angeles, where he was supposed to pick up his daughter. He has two daughters with entertainer Teyana Taylor. Shumpert was told no, arrested for felony possession of marijuana and taken to the airport jail. The Tarrant County Criminal Courts system didn’t have information about a court case.

From Chicago, Ill., Shumpert played college basketball at Georgia Tech for three years before being selected seventeenth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He played for the Knicks for three years before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers to play with LeBron James.

Shumpert was part of the historic comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavaliers won the NBA Championship after being down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series. It was the first time a team won the Finals after being down 3-1. As a member of the Cavs, Shumpert went to four straight Finals from 2015 to 2018.

He last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season, only showing up for 2 games.

He’s married to R&B singer Teyana Taylor.