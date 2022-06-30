Let the madness begin. The NBA offseason hasn’t started until a superstar player asks out of his current team!

Kevin Durant, who is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, a regular-season MVP and 12-time All-Star has officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, decided to opt into his $37 million player option and return to the Nets for the final year of his contract. But, with Durant requesting a trade, it’s all but a certainty that Irving will also be on the market.

Durant has a wish list of teams he wishes to be traded to such as the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, but with four years still left on his contract, you can bet your ass that the Nets will be looking for the best possible deal where they will receive the most possible assets.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

Durant’s three years with the Nets have been turbulent, to say the least. In his first year with the team, he didn’t play because he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that occurred in the 2019 NBA Finals. In his second year with the Nets, he was literally one shoe size away from carrying the team by himself to the Eastern Conference Finals. In the third year, he got swept.



Advertisement

Not to mention James Harden asking for a trade out of Brooklyn in the middle of this past season and Irving deciding not to get vaccinated, allowing him to only play away games, not in Los Angeles or New York City.



It seems that KD has had enough and the teams lining up to trade for him will be endless.



Advertisement

Who will it be? Chicago Bulls? Memphis Grizzlies? Miami Heat? Phoenix Suns? Reunion with the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Get your popcorn, the NBA offseason is underway.