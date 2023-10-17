Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Finds Swifties Sudden NFL Obsession ‘Disrespectful'

Whether you’re a football fanatic or are just in it for Super Bowl Sunday parties, by now you’ve heard that superstar Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The internet has endless conspiracy theories about the truth behind their relationship. Are they really dating? Are they just hanging out as friends? Is it an elaborate publicity stunt? Whatever side of the are they/aren’t they argument you fall on, one thing is certain: the NFL and broadcast networks are 100 percent all in.



Some fans have found the constant Taylor cutaways during games and the influx of Swifties suddenly being fans of Kelce and Kansas City annoying. Former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is one of those people. During an appearance on The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, she explained why she hates all the hoopla surrounding the couple.

“It’s a little obnoxious, the Taylor Swift fans,” said Lindsay, who’s worked as a host on ESPN in the past. “Love that you’re into the sport, but they’re not, they’re into the Taylor–Travis Kelce of it. It’s too much information. The media is playing into it too much. People are coming to games wearing shirts that say ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ It’s just a little disrespectful to the sport and to the game and even to Travis Kelce. I know I’m being so negative. I just can’t see the fun.”

As a football fan, I do find the constant shots of Taylor in the suite excessively cheering distracting. Though finding famous faces in the crowd are a normal part of every sporting event. If it’s a big enough name, they show them throughout the game. I know she’s a huge star, but showing her five or six times is too much. I also don’t need a bunch of middle-aged men forcing Taylor Swift song titles into their game analysis.

I understand where Lindsay is coming from, but this is harmless fun. And let’s be honest, do we really expect them to still be involved by the time the playoffs start? I have doubts that they’ll still be a thing at Thanksgiving.