Forever President Barack Obama on Lame-Duck Trump: He’s Denying Reality

Former President Obama is the ex who left you and has a condo in the hip part of town. He’s vegan now and exfoliating (he never cared about his skin when y’all were together) and drinking water and doing yoga. Yoga! He used to laugh at you for watching yoga on YouTube and he even once asked you if there was a YogaTube, and he laughed and you got mad.



He’s so much better without you. And you hate to see it.



Anyway, America’s most beloved ex-president said it’s time for the oddly shaped squatter in the White House to concede because he’s the ex that won’t let go. President Trump is the ex who calls your cell phone from a Google number only to hang up when you answer. President Trump is the ex who will drive past your home just to see if your car is there. President Trump will try to act like he’s having the time of his life at the party where he knew you were going to be for two weeks and even picked out an outfit just for the occasion.



During an interview with 60 Minutes, former President Obama noted that enough is enough and America has ended it with the current president.



“A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design,” Obama told correspondent Scott Pelley, the Washington Post reports. “And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.”



“My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama said.

Obama has really tried to stay out of America’s business as it can date whoever it wants now. But now that Trump is also an ex, Obama made his most forceful statement against the president and the Republican Party that enables him by pointing out that Trump being a liar is one thing, but the GOP “clearly know better” then allowing Trump’s made-up claims of voter fraud to go forward.



Trump has yet to acknowledge that he lost this election. In fact, on Sunday, he tweeted, “I won the election” to the collective laughs of the 306 electoral votes that President-elect Joe Biden received.



Obama noted a sentiment that I’ve said before (fine, I’ve never said it, but Trump stays lying and no one has called him on his fuckshit! Why not me?!) in which he wondered if Trump merely exposed what was always there.

“I don’t see him as the cause for our divisions and the problems with our government,” Obama said of Trump. “I think he’s an accelerant, but they preceded him, and sadly are going to likely outlast him.”