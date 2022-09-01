Yesterday, Stacey Dash made waves on social media when she confessed that she was unaware rapper DMX had died. The Clueless actress took to TikTok and Instagram to share her devastation.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away in April of last year from a cocaine-induced heart attack but somehow Dash just found out this week.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times,” Dash, 55, said in her Aug. 31 Instagram post. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy.”

She insists that she was, in fact, clueless about his death. “I didn’t know DMX died,” she continued. “I didn’t know from a cocaine overdose.” Dash then talked about her own drug abuse problem.

“I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

In October 2021, Dash was candid with Dr. Oz and admitted that her first introduction to drugs was when she was just 8 years old. In addition, she claimed that her mother—who was a drug addict—gave her her first line of cocaine at 16 years of age.

Dash confessed that she “was taking 18 to 20 pills a day” in the past and that it was a secret. However, she ultimately managed to kick the habit. “I’m clean, five years,” she shared last year.

“And in this five years, my blessing—the greatest blessing—is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person, I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.”