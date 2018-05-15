Photo: Matthew Lewis (Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t just rich; he’s excessively rich. He’s so rich that his career is now contemplating how to take on more girlfriends while thinking of more ridiculous ways to increase his wealth. Mayweather is reportedly considering a career in the MMA, which he will leave with a billion-dollar payday.



And now Mayweather, who loves to gamble, just won a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker, which might be the saddest gambling game of all. Video poker is the game on the top of the bar at the loneliest diner in America. Video poker is the machine the old women with the breathing tanks stare into for hours, hoping for a payout. If hell became a game, it would be video poker. Video poker is not only the most beloved game by cane-carrying old men, but it is also rigged (I don’t know if it’s rigged, but I’ve never won playing video poker, so it’s rigged).

On Monday the undefeated Mayweather posted an Instagram story claiming that he won $101,250 after landing a royal flush while betting $25 per hand on a 10-hand-per-play video-poker machine, according to the Bleacher Report.

Previously, Mayweather racked up a minimum $100 million payday after grossly outmatching and outclassing MMA star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather winning a huge payout on video poker proves that he has the cheat code to life, and I’m saying it’s not fair.

