Florida School Staffer Accused of Disturbing Behavior with Underaged Student She Nicknamed "Sexy Chocolate"

Assistant principal Keiva Lark is in massive trouble for what allegedly she did to a student in her office.

Kalyn Womack
Forms of punishment for students might be a discipline slip, after-school detention or a trip to the principal’s office. However, one Florida student was allegedly subject to a form of punishment so disturbing the police had to get involved.

In a news release from April 10, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 53-year-old Keiva Lark. The woman was the assistant principal of Lake Marion Creek Middle School and allegedly committed the offense on school grounds.

Police say a 13-year-old student was sent to her office after allegedly throwing a balled-up piece of paper across his classroom during an exam. Authorities said while in the office, Lark ordered the student to rub her feet “since he didn’t have anything better to do with his hands.” When the student failed to perform to her liking, police say she scolded him and demonstrated how to give a good foot rub by massaging his arm and shoulder.

Authorities said to double down on her point, she ordered the student to “rub her feet like he loved her.” A witness told police they also heard Lark tell the student she was submitting him to the cruel and unusual punishment “so he would know what foreplay is for when he gets a girlfriend.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “Dr. Lark initially told detectives that this was only a joke, and that she was just trying to humble the victim. “ Judd added, “It’s completely inappropriate for a 53-year old woman to act and talk like this to a middle school boy. It’s even worse given that this was an assistant principal and her student.”

Are you uncomfortable yet? Well, it gets worse, according to reports.

During an interview with police, the student allegedly said Lark referred to him as “Sexy Chocolate” while passing him in the hallways at school. That seemed to seal the deal leading to Lark’s arrest.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid called the incident “abhorrent behavior” and said Lark “no longer has any business being around children,” per a statement. The district placed Lark on administrative leave upon the investigation, per ClickOrlando.

She’s been charged with lewd/lascivious conduct and lewd offense against a student by an authority figure.