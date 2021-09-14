God had been walking for days when his feet gave out. He was delirious and dehydrated. His sandals had been worn thin. His clothes were torn to shreds. The sun was unrelenting. He looked for miles and all he could see was dirt. He collapsed in a sweaty pile on the punishing gravel and vomited.



Thus, Florida was born.



And since then, Florida has been God’s biggest embarrassment.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now threatening to fine city and county governments $5,000 for each employee that is forced to get a vaccine in order to continue working.



The threat stems from a law DeSantis signed in May that bans “governmental entities in Florida from requiring proof of vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from their operations,” his office said. “Additionally, the law imposes a $5,000 fine per violation for any entity, including government entities, that asks to see proof of vaccination in Florida,” NBC News reports.



The state is preparing to begin enforcing the law on Thursday because Gov. DeAllY’allBoutToGetCOVID doesn’t give a fuck about the people of Florida, and he’s claiming that the city of Gainesville as well as Orange and Leon counties requiring that workers must be vaccinated or risk getting fired “should alarm Floridians, and raises important questions.”



“This is political, it’s about using government power to control,” he said. “We’re going to protect these jobs, we’re going to protect livelihoods and we’re going to protect families.”



By not protecting them against COVID-19. Gov. DeIDon’tKnowWTFI’mDoing added that mandates will cost “millions and millions of dollars potentially in fines.”



From NBC News:



DeSantis’ administration has already been battling school mask mandates. A Florida appeals court late last week allowed the state to continue implementing an order banning mask requirements in schools while the issue is under review. Last Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would mandate Covid vaccines for federal workers and contractors. He also announced an emergency rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to require that their workforce is fully vaccinated or that unvaccinated workers produce a negative Covid test at least once a week.

