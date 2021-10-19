I don’t know what it is about the growing list of rappers who allegedly can’t keep their hands to themselves, but we unfortunately have to add another artist to the roster.

Page Six reports Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in Henderson, Nev. TMZ, which first shared the news, noted that Flav was taken into custody on October 5 for allegedly poking the claimant’s nose, grabbing her, throwing her down and grabbing a phone out her hand. According to the city attorney, the Public Enemy rapper was officially charged with a “misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence,” though it is unclear whether or not he bonded out.

In a statement to Page Six, Flav’s attorney David Chesnoff explained: “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

What is clear, however, is that the “Fight the Power” rapper is having continued success on his sobriety journey. In a tweet sent early Tuesday morning, Flav noted that he had been alcohol-free for an entire year, writing: “1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,, #sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype [sic].”

He further added, “I appreciate everyone’s support as I continue one day at a time in my sobriety. I am engaged with a support group and staying strong and healthy so I can continue to focus on my recovery.”

So far, there has been no official word yet on a potential court date.