Fla. Woman Caught for Impersonating ICE Agent in Crazy Revenge Plot Against Her Ex’s Wife

There’s never a dull moment in Florida. The latest craziness stems from a woman who allegedly took her revenge plot against her ex-boyfriend’s wife wayyy too far. Authorities say she frightened the victim into believing she was just minutes from getting deported.

Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements

Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements CC Share Subtitles Off

English Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements

Latrance Battle, 52, has been charged in connection to the April 10 incident. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Bridge Plaza Apartments in Panama City Beach after report from a woman who claimed she was kidnapped. The woman told officers that just hours earlier Battle arrived at her place of employment donning an ICE uniform, sheriff’s office business card and a hand-held radio, per an arrest affidavit via FOX 35 Orlando.

Advertisement

The woman said she was in the process of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. Believing Battle was a real ICE agent, the woman complied with her orders and got into her vehicle, per the affidavit. However, when she tried to contact her husband and attorney, she told police Battle snatched her phone from her hand. At this point, you could not tell shorty she wasn’t about to be sent on the first thing smoking to the border.

Advertisement

One thing did raise her suspicions, though. The report says she was driven to Bridge Plaza despite Battle telling her they were headed to the sheriff’s office. She discovered later that it was Battle’s home.

Advertisement

Once Battle got out of the vehicle, police said the woman took a chance to run off and found a bystander, who lent his phone, police said. Upon providing a description of Battle to her hubby, she encountered an even more shocking realization: Battle wasn’t an agent, she was her husband’s salty ex.

The woman’s husband told authorities he filed an injunction against Battle over their past beef, per Law&Crime. Allegedly, she showed up at his job two years ago and tried to attack him, the report says. However, it’s unclear what led her to go out of her way to get her lick back this time, allegedly.

Advertisement

Authorities caught her the following day after the whole makeshift ICE incident while she was on her way to Alabama. She was already on probation for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Now, she faces additional charges of kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony and felony violation of probation. She’s stuck behind bars in Bay County Jail without bond.