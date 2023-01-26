Five Ex-Cops Charged in Tyre Nichols Case [Update]

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Updated as of 1/26/2023 at 3:20 p.m.

The five officers involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop have been arrested in connection to his death following the incident. According to Fox 13 Memphis, all of the former officers are each facing at least five counts including aggravated kidnapping.



Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Teddarius Bean and Demetrius Haley were previously fired from the Memphis Police Department after an internal investigation, reports say. The department found them guilty of violating multiple policies in the Nichols traffic stop but now they must prove their innocence against criminal charges. Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement Wednesday night that the officers “were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols” and announced a review into the SCORPION Unit - a fairly new addition to the MPD to combat crime.

According to court documents, their indictment includes:

Two counts of official misconduct

One count of official oppression

One count of second-degree murder

One count of aggravated assault

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said if Nichols was legally detained, it became unlawful at some point which gave probable cause for the kidnapping charge. According to the Commercial Appeal, though each officer is facing the same set of charges, their bonds were placed at different amounts by a $100,000 difference.

The release of the body camera footage will ultimately be up to the city and there may be redactions, said Mulroy.

“Simply put, this shouldn’t have happened,” said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in reaction to viewing the footage. “I’ve been policing for more than 30 years. I’ve devoted my life to this profession. I’m shocked, I’m sickened by what I saw and what we learned through our investigation.”

Read more about their arrest from Fox 13:



Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will be holding a press conference at 201 Poplar at 2 p.m. to provide an update in the Tyre Nichols investigation. FOX13 will carry that interview live on-air and online. In an interview on FOX13′s Good Morning Memphis on January 24, Mulroy said “I can’t stress this enough. We are moving as quickly as we can on this case. We understand that it’s in the public interest for us to get to the next stage of this case as soon as possible. Just stay tuned and be patient,”

So far Mr. Martin III and Mills have retained lawyers to represent them. Two of the five had planned to turn themselves in but it’s unclear who they are, the report says. They could also face a federal suit if the Department of Justice decides to file a complaint related to the incident.

Is it me or did their arrest seem to happen a little quicker than usual?