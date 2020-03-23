Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
News

First Responders Plead for Trump Administration to Prioritize Them for Coronavirus Tests

Joe Jurado
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscovid-19Pandemiccoronavirus testingfirst responderTrumptrump administration
349
Save
Illustration for article titled First Responders Plead for Trump Administration to Prioritize Them for Coronavirus Tests
Photo: Frederic J. Brown (AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re like me, it feels like the coronavirus pandemic just straight exposed all the failings of our current systems. You would think being caught with their pants down would spur the Trump administration to be more proactive about, well, everything. Apparently not, though.

The Trump administration spent the last week deferring blame, proposing questionable medical treatments and basically telling states “That sucks, b. Hope y’all figure out what to do.” The lack of action has even gotten first responders upset as ABC News reports that on a recent call with Trump officials, they bluntly told them “Stop testing NBA players, and start testing our first responders.” I’d like to present a third option: Why not both? In fact, why not everybody?

Advertisement

We need to pump these numbers up (through testing, not going outside like an asshole, Kyle) so that we can know where it is and be more effective in stopping transmission. You know, like that other constitutional democracy with a predominantly capitalist system, South Korea. Seriously, they have phone booths for testing and we’re out here with community spread still talking about some, “Well unless you knowingly came in contact with someone or went to China, you can’t get tested.”

The pandemic has had the strange side effect of police officers not arresting people to avoid catching the virus but still trying to enforce the law. You know, I really thought that in the dystopian world where a pandemic breaks out with a narcissistic oligarch at the helm, policing would get stricter, not looser. Who would’ve thought the opposite? It’s honestly kind of funny that the “law and order” president isn’t doing more for the group he so desperately courted in his bid to get elected.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

The Affordable Care Act Turns 10 Today. We Cannot Turn Back the Clock on Black Women's Reproductive Health and Rights

White Supremacists Had Plans to Weaponize Coronavirus: Even Amid a Global Pandemic, They Choose Hate

Trump Offers Flippant ‘Gee, That’s Too Bad’ After Learning Sen. Mitt Romney May Have Been Exposed to Coronavirus

Madam C.J. Walker, the Activist: A'Lelia Bundles Shares a Little-Told Story of Her Great-Great-Grandmother