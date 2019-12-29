Filmmaker Michael Moore Says White People Who Voted for Trump ‘Are Not Good People’ and Seen As ‘Traitors’ to Their Race

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore Photo : Vianney Le Caer ( AP )

As the 2020 run for the White House kicks into high gear, Michael Moore is calling out white folks who voted for Donald Trump.

The Oscar Award documentary filmmaker and activist has declared that “white people have not changed” and that people “should be afraid of them.”

In an interview for the latest edition of Rolling Stone’s Useful Idiots podcast, Moore wanted to make it clear that his fellow Caucasians are still the same since Barack Hussein Obama was elected into office.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” the Flint, MI native said. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.”

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he said.

“That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump,” he furthered.



“You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you,” he cautioned. “ You should be afraid of them.”

Moore, 65, added that he would be the third guy, who obviously didn’t vote for Mr. Trump.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” he said.

The Bowling for Columbine director has been a vociferous champion of liberal causes and has been influential in politics.

In an interview with Democracy Now, published Thursday, Moore wasn’t too optimistic about Trump being a one-term president either.



“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” Moore said.



“In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

Oh boy.

