The mystery of who’s behind the multiple bomb threats towards HBCUs in the last month could be revealed soon. The bomb threats have resulted in campuses having to evacuate, lockdown and cancel classes.

According to NBC News, six “tech-savvy” minors have been identified by the FBI as persons of interest for threatening historical Black colleges and universities in what appears to be racially motivated threats.



Just yesterday, on the first day of Black History Month, over a dozen HBCUs received bomb threats and for Howard University, it was the second day in a row.



From NBC News:

A law enforcement official says the FBI has identified six persons of interest around the country, all juveniles, who are suspected of making the threats. The official says they appear to be “tech-savvy,” using sophisticated methods to try to disguise the source of the threats, which appear to have a racist motivation.

Along with Howard, other schools that received bomb threats in the last month included Southern University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Spelman College, Morgan State University, Fort Valley State University, Xavier University, Jackson State University, Coppin State University and many more.

Many of the universities alerted students and faculty over social media on the threats and told them classes were canceled or moved online. All of the universities found no evidence of a bomb on campus, but to be cautious many of them kept classes virtual.

According to NBC News, the FBI decided to probe after the bomb threats started in early January. But, after the latest rounds of threats earlier this week, they said they were going to take action.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said, according to NBC News. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”