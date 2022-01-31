Just this morning, six historically Black colleges have received bomb threats, according to CNN. Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University continue to investigate the threat and remain on lockdown or have issued a shelter in place orders.

A Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that at Howard University, the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found.”

Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are investigating the threat. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, OSFM Bomb Technicians and explosive detection K9s are also assisting with the “telephonic bomb threat, according to ABC 7 Wjla. Bowie State University also issued this statement:

“Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus. All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated. The campus has been closed for the day with classes and university offices operating virtually. All campus residents have been advised to shelter in place. Bomb experts from Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are on the campus to investigate the threat. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Albany State released a statement to their students and faculty:

Albany State University has received a bomb threat to the academic buildings. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the situation. At this time, all campuses, classes, and university operations are canceled until further notice. Employees and commuter students should not report to campus at this time. Dining halls are closed. Further communications will be sent related to dining options. Once the investigation is complete, you will receive an all-clear message via Connect 5 and ASU email to notify you of changes to the university’s status.

Earlier in the month, colleges including Howard, North Carolina Central University, and Norfolk State received similar bomb threats shutting down their campuses. While the threats were deemed not credible at the time, the fact this happened again shows this is a coordinated effort.