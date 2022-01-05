On Tuesday, seven historically Black colleges and universities were temporarily evacuated and placed on lockdown due to bomb threats. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Xavier University of Louisiana reported threats. Thankfully, no injuries or harm have been reported at any university.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s not clear if all of the threats are connected or racially motivated, according to The News and Observer, N.C. Central University recently gave an “all clear” four hours after evacuating their campus. The threat was reported at 5:35 p.m. by the student newspaper, The Campus Echo.

By 9:15 p.m., an all-clear message was sent and students were taken back to their residence halls. The following agencies investigated the threat: NCCU Police, Durham Police, Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Durham City/County Emergency Management. N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill Police Departments also assisted in confirming buildings were cleared safely.

It seems that all the universities received threats at different times. New Orleans police received word of one directed at Xavier University at 3 p.m. reported by The Times-Picayune. As noted in the university tweet, Howard University said at 4:52 p.m. that there was a potential threat, but no devices were found. A student at Texas Southern University received a message from the school that “universities received several phone calls, but threats were unfounded. Please continue to be vigilant and safe on and near campus.”

Back in November, Ivy League colleges such as Cornell, Columbia, and Brown Universities all received similar types of bomb threats. Police did investigate, and hours later, according to Reuters, the threats themselves were deemed not credible.

