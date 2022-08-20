In case you haven’t been on social media in the last few years, let me just tell you that Bronx boy and Terror Squad king, Fat Joe has recently claimed a new title of being the best storyteller on the net. And if you have been in the mix, then you recall his hilarious recap of the Dipset and The Lox Verzuz battle where he assured those of us not in attendance that “That COVID was in the building…God bless!” Joe has been out to prove to us all that not only can he lean back with the best of them, but that he’s a real life comedian as well, and now, he’s taking his show on the road.

According to Complex, the 52 year old rapper is setting his sights on a part time career as a stand up act with the debut of his one-man comedy show based on his life. Ticket holders will get a uniquely comedic version of his life story that takes bits and pieces from his upcoming memoir, “The Book of Jose.”

The show reportedly includes anecdotes about his prison stint ten years ago, as well as when he got kidnapped in Angola. Yes, kidnapped!

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joey Crack said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Chappelle will offer a special introduction to the show produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade. The act also reportedly includes other surprise celebrity guests.

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all-time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”

Ticket details will be announced in the next few weeks, and if you’re in NYC you’re in luck. The city seems to be the only stop for this “by the book” comedy show.

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Joe said in a statement earlier this year. “It explores the darkest moments of my life—brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression—that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

The book is set to be released this fall, and is currently available for preorder via Penguin Random House.