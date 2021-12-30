“Dominic Toretto” often quips that there’s nobody stronger than family in the Fast & Furious franchise, but it seems a rift between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel might be giving that statement a run for its money.

In a recent interview with CNN, The Rock revealed that he was “very surprised” by Diesel’s social media post in November asking him to come back to the franchise. Per Johnson, he and his former co-star had a conversation over the summer where he’d confirmed he wouldn’t be returning to the franchise, and thought they had come to a “clear understanding.”



“My little brother Dwayne...the time has come,” Diesel captioned. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” Johnson said. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

He continued: