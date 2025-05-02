Fashion

Fashion Nova is Hilariously Trolling SHEIN and Temu Over Trump Tariffs

Los Angeles-based Fashion Nova wasted no time throwing shade at their Chinese competitors

By
Angela Johnson
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Signage is seen as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

The days of getting a $20 table or a $10 dress from SHEIN or Temu could be coming to an end. Beginning May 2, Americans will start paying import duties of up to 145 percent on their orders from China as President Donald Trump gets rid of a loophole that made low-value packages coming from China exempt from tariffs.

But while shoppers who depend on those low prices are preparing to feel the pinch, FashionNova is taking advantage of the moment and throwing some not-so-subtle shade at its Chinese competition. The Los Angeles-based company spent almost an entire day trolling Shein and Temu on social media, intentionally pointing out that their customers won’t have to be subjected to Trump’s new tariffs.

“Tariffs got ‘em pressed Fashion Nova got you dressed,” they posted on X on April 29 at 12:56 PM.

Just a few hours later, they came back with another blow and a special offer.

“SHE-OUT & TE-MOVED TO FASHION NOVA,” the company wrote in a post on X at 3:35 PM announcing a code that gave customers 40 percent off the already low prices and free one-day shipping on their purchases.

Not to be outdone, they posted this image of female customers lined up outside of a FashionNova store on X with the caption, “SHE-OUT OF BUSINESS.”

The White House says the tariffs are being imposed on the “low-value” packages in a move designed to help stop the flow of fentanyl into the country.

“President Trump is targeting deceptive shipping practices by Chinese-based shippers, many of whom hide illicit substances, including synthetic opioids, in low-value packages to exploit the de minimis exemption,” said a White House spokesperson.

Although the tariffs may make some shoppers make the switch to Fashion Nova, one tried and true SHEIN lover says they have no plans to abandon the company.

“I’m still not buying from fashion nova: SHEIN will forever be better and have a full refund !” wrote one person on X.