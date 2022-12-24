As Tory Lanez was being taken into custody in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, (much to his chagrin, I’m sure), there were a few other unhappy campers in the courtroom. Namely, Tory, Sr. also known as Sonstar Peterson, father of Daystar, or Tory Lanez.

In camera footage obtained by The Shade Room, Sonstar is seen walking out of the courtroom and straight into the lion’s den of reporters, eagerly awaiting the emotional statement he was to deliver.

“You wanna know exactly how I’m feeling?” he shouted as he walked directly towards the cameras. “I just stood here, in this Los Angeles County, and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen.” Peterson was surrounded by other members of Lanez’ family. All of whom were visibly upset following the announcement of the guilty verdict in the felony assault trial between Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, and Daystar Peterson.

“You wanna know exactly how I feel? I got some names I wanna call out.” Lanez’ father continued. “Alex Sipiro, Desiree Perez, and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z.” While rapper Megan Thee Stallion is signed to label 1501 Certified, she is managed by Roc Nation, which is how the statement eventually came around to its founder.

“You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bargained, and tortured the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it.” The women behind Peterson continued nodding and snapping in approval of his speech.

Lanez’ father also implied that the trial was corrupt, and that witness Sean Kelly had been manipulated by prosecutors. “I have seen so much evidence buried in this,” Peterson claimed.

“And I know exactly what the public out there will say,” he continued his impassioned speech. “You will say, ‘I say this because I’m a father.’ See I am a father of thousands around the world. I am a father of my kids, but a spiritual father to many. And I don’t make stupid allegations cause I ain’t got nothing better to do…It’s not over, it’s not over…God does not lose.”

And perhaps it’s just my personal opinion here, but to me, the jury’s verdict is evidence of just that.