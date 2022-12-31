The family of Theophilus London is pleading for the assistance of the public to confirm any information about his whereabouts. According to Pitchfork, a missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, as his friends and family state that they haven’t heard from him since July. And while he was once frequently active on social media, it appears as though his online accounts have been abandoned since the summer also.



A statement released by independent music company Secretly Group, mentions that London was last seen in Los Angeles.



“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time family members say they spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles,” the statement reads.



Advertisement

London rose to fame in 2009 with the release of his hit single, “Humdrum Town.” Since then, he’s penned several other successful tracks, even earning a nomination MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist in 2011, and a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. He is also a frequent collaborator of Kanye West, serving as a producer on the critically acclaimed Donda 2 album, and as a featured artist on West’s 2015 track “All Day.”



Included in the statement is a special note from Lary Moses London, the rapper’s father.



“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”



Later updates reveal that the last time London was sighted was in October near Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood.



Advertisement

“The person reporting and Theophilus’ family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned,” the LAPD said.



London’s cousin Mikhail Noel shared a message on his Instagram account this week urging anyone with information to come forward.



Advertisement

“Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home,” he wrote.



“To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo,” he continued.

Advertisement

London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.

