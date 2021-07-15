Family of Late Journalist Ayesha K. Faines Releases Statement, Confirms She Battled Asthma and Food Allergies

Media industry peers and fans were stunned to discover that the beloved print and broadcast journalist Ayesha K. Faines had died unexpectedly on July 2. Many took to Twitter to pay tribute, including her close friends and peers at the digital series The Grapevine TV.

Advertisement

When The Root initially reported on the tragic and heartbreaking news, details were unknown. Recently, Faines’ family released the following statement to Zora, where the late journalist previously worked as a columnist:

Ayesha K. Faines was born with asthma and multiple severe food allergies. On June 29, 2021 Ayesha suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction from an unknown allergen. She transitioned from this life on July 2, 2021. Ayesha was a blessing and gift from God to us and our family on loan for a very special period of time. God reclaimed Ayesha. There are no words in any language that remotely approximate our feeling of the transition of our daughter. Her intellectual impact on numerous issues, especially [women’s] empowerment, was groundbreaking and transformative. Ayesha is a true visionary. She did it with unparalleled humility, style, grace, vision and power. Rarely does amazing culture, style and intellectual acumen intersect in one person as it did with Ayesha. She was the epitome of a woman of power. ––Parents of Ayesha K. Faines

As Faines was a frequent creator using the platform, YouTube also posted a tribute to her via their official Twitter account, noting, “Ayesha K. Faines shared her intelligence, energy, and optimism through her work as a journalist and on @TheGrapevineTV. Our condolences to Ayesha’s family, friends, and The Grapevine community.”

Last week, The Grapevine TV fellow panelist Mouse Jones posted a video statement on Instagram with the caption, “@ayeshakfaines you are more than a friend or cast mate, you’re the benchmark or regality, beauty, & integrity. When God created all things good, you are in the intersection. The past 4-5 yrs of having you as a friend made such an impact on me. Your words always were filled with love & inspiration, a true light that myself & the grapevine cast & fans are all so lucky to say we’ve experienced. I love you & will miss you, immensely.”

We send our condolences to Faines’ family as well as her friends and loved ones.

