Extreme Heat, Flooding and Public Health Issues: How Climate Change Is an Existential Threat to Black People

We should all be pretty familiar with the term “climate change” by now.

But knowing buzzwords isn’t the same as understanding how the phenomenon affects black people on a global scale in more severe ways than other groups.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina. Political instability in sub-Saharan Africa. Heat waves in Chicago. What do these three situations all have in common? Their link to climate change and devastating impacts on black people’s lives.

Mike Harrington, assistant director of the Tishman Environment and Design Center, shares his insights on why the most marginalized populations are integral to shaping climate change policy, the role race plays in prioritizing climate-related issues and what we can all do to make a difference.

Watch his remarks in the video above.