Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana Jr. Is Engaged to Flavor of Love’s Deelishis

Photo : Getty Images

He liked it so he put a ring on it.



Raymond Santana Jr. — known as one of the exonerated “Central Park Five” men — popped the question to Flavor of Love star Deelishis last week.

And she said yes.

On Thursday, the reality TV personality and social media influencer shared videos of Santana asking for her hand in marriage via her Instagram account.

In one of the clips, Santana, 45, slips a stunning diamond ring on the 41-year-old social media influencer’s finger.

“You got him girl!” one person is heard yelling as Deelishis grins happily.

Santana also shared the official news on his own Instagram, posting a video of the engagement on his feed with the caption “Yea it’s official…”

“Ya can really hate me now!! @IamsoDeelishis is officially off the market… she’s all mines… #Godgavemethegoahead…” he captioned his post.

Detroit radio personality Deelishis poses during the H.O.M.E. by Martell event on November 29, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo : Scott Legato ( Getty Images )

The couple has reportedly been dating for the last few months.

Santana recently posted photos with the woman who gained fame for vying for for hip-hop veteran Flavor Flav’s affection on the VH1 reality show Flavor of Love in 2006. (She actually was the winner of The Bachelor-inspired series.)

Also known as London Charles and Chandra Davis, Deelishis has been able to maintain some form of notoriety beyond her reality TV debut.



The Detroit native has graced the cover of Jamie Foster Brown’s now defunct Sister 2 Sister magazine on more than one occasion – at least four times.

In the March 2011 edition, she and her then-husband Orlando Gordon and their daughters Orlandria and Lexington Brielle appeared in the magazine.



Photo : Sister 2 Sister magazine

Two years later, Deelish graced the cover of the popular publication again, with cover line “I’m starting to believe no man is faithful” attributed to her.

The Rumpshaker singer has served as a morning host in Detroit.



In 2016, she was rumored to be in a relationship with producer Stevie J, and appeared on the season five finale of the Mona Scott Young-created Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Santana was one of the five teenagers known as the Central Park Five — including Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray and Kevin Richardson— were accused of raping a woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989.

In 2002, their convictions were vacated and they have since received a settlement from New York City for more than $41 million, according to the New York Daily News.

Now known as “The Exonerated Five,” their false convictions were explored in Netfix’s critically acclaimed miniseries When They See Us earlier this year.

The newly engaged couple both have children from previous relationships.