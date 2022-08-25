If you’re not watching The Equalizer, what are you waiting for? CBS’ action-drama stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who uses her special skills to help regular people.



The Oscar-nominee is great as McCall. She flawlessly moves between action, drama and comedy. The former spy’s cases often lead her to tackle real-life issues like revenge porn, racial profiling in the criminal justice system, hate crimes in the Asian-American community and reparations for the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Ahead of its big Season 3 return, The Root has an exclusive look at the first photos from the premiere.

Advertisement

When we left McCall in Season 2, she agreed to join the CIA in going after her personal enemy, international terrorist Mason Quinn. Just as it appeared all her separate lives were heading for a nice balance, tragedy struck when the car she, her daughter Delilah and Aunt Vi were riding in was hit by unknown attackers and McCall was kidnapped. The official logline hints that Robyn’s worlds may finally collide, as friends and family work together to save her.

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of McCall’s abduction, the walls between her family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to help save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

In the first photo Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is comforted by Detective Dante (Tory Kittles) and Mel (Liza Lapira) as everyone deals with McCall’s situation.

Advertisement

We also see Delilah and Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) in the midst of their worst nightmare. Robyn being injured or killed while chasing dangerous people has been a big fear for them since they found out who she really is.



Advertisement

Delilah and Dante have a separate relationship based on when he helped her through her friend’s murder. It will be interesting to see how he reacts when he finds out that she’s actually Robyn’s daughter. The detective finding out more about McCall’s family also opens the door for their personal lives to become more intertwined.



With Bishop’s loss, McCall once again getting involved with the CIA and her family learning more about her vigilante work, Season 2 signaled a fascinating shift for the series. All these stories coming together in the premiere sets the table for an extremely interesting Season 3.

Advertisement

The Equalizer Season 3 premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS and streams on Paramount+.