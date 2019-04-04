Photo: John Delaney’s Facebook Page

Presidential candidate John Delaney is pledging to use federal dollars to fund start-up incubators at HBCUs, end the use of cash bail at the federal level, remove marijuana from Schedule I of the Controlled Substance Act, and increase funding for body cameras for police officers, according to a copy of his “Commitment to Black America” plan provided exclusively to The Root.

Delaney, who is a former U.S. congressman from Maryland and is barely registering in national polls, will need significant buy-in from African-American voters to have a remote chance of being competitive. He is scheduled to speak this morning and share his plan at the National Action Network conference in New York City, where many of America’s leading black civil rights activists will be in attendance.

Other areas Delaney wants to address to help black voters include increasing funding for community policing and the re-institution of Obama-era Department of Justice oversight of police departments that show clear patterns of abusive behavior.

As for health disparities, he cites a lot of stats on the how black people are more disadvantaged than other groups and says a proposed “universal health care plan will eliminate a clear barrier to accessing care and medical services” and that he would “implement Pay For Success programs like the Nurse-Family Partnership program in South Carolina to improve health outcomes during first two years of a child’s life.”

If the above mentioned sentences read vaguely, your eyes are not deceiving you.

We will be interviewing Delaney today and will try and address any gaps in his plan.

To give readers a full, objective look at Delaney’s “Commitment to America,” The Root is publishing the full plan for everyone to make up their own minds.

Here is Delaney’s full proposal, as provided to The Root: