Watch out world...the final season of Grown-ish is going there.

By “there,” I mean directly addressing the 2020 Black Lives Matter uprisings for the final season, dubbed, “Grown-ish: Senior Year.” Honoring the late George Floyd, who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, the cast and crew of Grown-ish will tackle various perspectives in response to police brutality. Whether it’s dealing with the constant trauma of witnessing murdered Black bodies on social media and television, confronting a friend who may be pro-police, dealing a friend who cannot come to terms with their white fragility, debating the validity of looting and more, the students of Cal U will be addressing it head-on. It won’t be comfortable, but it’s likely necessary—especially in speaking to young college students who can relate.

Advertisement

The Root has the scoop on what to expect from each episode:

“A Boy is A Gun” Air date 8/5 – Episode 405 After an unarmed Black man is shot by police, the crew reacts in different ways to the news. Kiela and Doug butt heads when she wants to use his party to raise awareness. Writer: Des Moran Director: Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” Air date 8/12 – Episode 406 The crew hits the streets of Los Angeles to fight for racial justice and equality. Nomi confronts her White Fragility, while Ana and Javi reach a boiling point in their relationship. Writer: Wade Allain-Marcus Director: Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry



Further, Freeform has provided The Root with an exclusive first look at what to expect for the two special episodes:

“I think in terms of the timing, as much as protests from civil rights to Black Lives Matter have been something that’s marked generations, there’s something about right now and the importance of these storylines, because even in terms of community organizers, we’ve gone from asking for reform to abolition. This is where you see people uncomfortable with the idea of undoing systems that have been put in place to traumatize and put violence upon communities of color, brown and Black communities,” Yara Shahidi, who portrays Zoey, told Complex in a recent interview. “When you have a friend group, there’s this assumption that we share the same values. Then when something as big as witnessing the trauma of Black death and police and state violence happens, that’s when it starts to get really real, and friendship comes in forms of accountability.”

With these upcoming episodes, it gets “really real,” indeed.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.