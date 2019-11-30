Ex- Grey’s Anatomy Star Isaiah Washington Lands Gig on Fox Nation

Guess who’s coming to dinner ... or a smart TV, mobile phone or tablet near you?

Isaiah Washington – who identifies as a “Midnight Gutter Coon” on his Twitter bio, has been tapped to host a new lifestyle show for Fox News’ recently launched streaming service Fox Nation.

Advertisement

According to The Wrap, the new program will see the disgraced Grey’s Anatomy actor Washington traveling the country to cook meals, share recipes and talk political views with everyday Americans and celebrities.

Earlier this summer, the Houston native drew ire on social media when he chided the Hollywood community for being fearful to “come out” as conservative, and his reason for leaving the Democratic party on Fox Nation’s Nuff Said, hosted by professional wrestler and social media personality Tyrus.

Advertisement

Washington also revealed that after President Trump invited him to the White House in April to celebrate the First Step Act, he became politically active.

In April, he tweeted that despite voting twice for former President Obama, “not once was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda,” which fueled his decision to leave the party.

Advertisement

It was after that interview when he approached the Right Wing-leaning streaming platform with “an idea for a talk show,” Fox Nation head John Finley said.

The Houston native, who gained household name status as Dr. Preston Burke on Shonda Rhimes’ top rated ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, was famously fired from the show after reportedly using a gay slur in a confrontation with a castmate.

Advertisement

Washington’s credits include the Spike Lee films Crooklyn, Girl 6 and Get On the Bus and Patrik Ian Polk’s critically acclaimed, gay-themed drama Blackbird.

Fox Nation, which is available for $65 a year, has a subscription base of 200,000 and 300,000 subscribers, according to market research firm Parks Associates, the Associated Press reported.