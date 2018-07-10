Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of brutally assaulting his girlfriend, according to Instagram photos that show a beaten, bloody and swollen woman lying in what appears to be a hospital bed.



An IG user by the name of @Miamor_i_adore posted a photo of her friend before and after the alleged beating with a caption claiming that McCoy was responsible for injuring the woman, whom TMZ Sports identifies as Delicia Cordon.

“@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!!” the caption read, the New York Post reports. “We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser #ChildAbuser”

The Buffalo Bills told ESPN that they are aware of the accusations and are investigating; McCoy took to social media to deny all of the allegations against him.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

TMZ Sports reports that the former couple have been at odds for some time and were scheduled to appear in court today over McCoy’s claims that the woman refuses to leave a home he owns in Alpharetta, Ga.

Here’s TMZ Sports breakdown of the ex-couple’s past few months.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Delicia told the court McCoy had discussed marriage with her back on May 28 and gave her a “substantial gift.” She says he then left on May 30 to attend OTAs. She left town the next day for a graduation in Virginia. The next day, while she was gone, Delicia claims LeSean had some of his friends, family members and other crew remove her furniture and furnishings without her knowledge. When she saw things going down on a live security-cam feed, she immediately called police and they stopped McCoy’s people from hauling her stuff away. In court docs, Delicia says LeSean cut the electricity to her place ... and things have been nasty ever since.

Robert Littal, CEO of Black Sports Online, claims that the woman was beaten and robbed at the home McCoy owns, the same home that the woman reportedly refuses to leave.

This story will be updated as news develops ...