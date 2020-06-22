‘Everybody’s Life Matters’: Muhammad Ali Jr. Emerges From the Sunken Place to Say His Father Wouldn’t Have Supported Black Lives Matter

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, participates in a forum titled ‘Ali v. Trump: The Fight for American Values’ about immigration enforcement with Democratic members of the House of Representatives in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol March 9, 2017, in Washington, DC. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

The Sunken Place has apparently claimed an unlikely victim—the son of iconic heavyweight boxer and renowned civil rights activist Muhammad Ali.

47-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. must have been too busy attending house negro support groups to read up on what his father stood for regarding the mattering of Black lives, because he’s out here telling the media that the Black Lives Matter movement is “racist” and that his father was more of an “All Lives Matter” type of guy and wouldn’t have supported it.



In a recent interview, Ali Jr. told the New York Post that his father “would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree.”



“It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters,” he continued. “God loves everyone. He never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.”



Listen: People should never believe that they know more about a celebrity than said celebrity’s own children. For example, when Martin Luther King III tweeted in May, “As my father explained during his lifetime, a riot is the language of the unheard,” an avalanche of white tears came raging down the side of Mount Caucasity as white people proceeded to whitesplain to King III what his own father meant and what he did and didn’t stand for. Clearly, those people were not just out of their lane, but on the wrong fucking highway.



But this is different.



Ali didn’t sacrifice his title and career as a boxer in order to fight the good fight against systemic racism just so his son could lose his cotton-picking mind and portray him as some boot-licking “All Lives Matter” advocate. Hell, even Laila Ali—who has also said some questionable “All Lives Matter” shit in the past—told KTLA 5 on Wednesday that it’s a “shame” that black people are still fighting for equality and that her father’s “grandsons are even having to fight two generations later, but we’re going to keep at it because it’s all about equality for Black people and all people.” So at least she ain’t quite as far gone as big bro.



It’s also worth mentioning that Ali Jr.’s relationship with his father was so estranged for the last decade of Ali’s life that a couple of years before his father’s death, Jr. said in an interview that he really didn’t give a shit about Ali’s wellbeing.



“I know that the last thing about Parkinson’s is being bedridden, and he’s been laid up in bed for months,” Ali Jr. said. “It’s just not something that I worry about, I’ve got more things to worry about than my father, I got to live life, I’ve got to have a roof over my head, whether someone else is doing good or not, is no concern to me.”



So maybe spending a huge chunk of his adult life having no love and no relationship with his father makes Jr. the wrong person to ask about what movements the champ would’ve supported.



He should also just go ahead and shut the fuck up about the current Black Lives Matter movement and recent protests.



From the Post:



Speaking of Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Ali said, “The officer was wrong with killing that person, but people don’t realize there was more footage than what they showed. The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic.” He agrees with President Trump that Antifa fomented violence during the Floyd protests and should be labeled a terrorist organization. “They’re no different from Muslim terrorists. They should all get what they deserve. They’re f–king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops. They’re terrorists — they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing. “Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.” “Not all the police are bad, there’s just a few. There’s a handful of police that are crooked, they should be locked up,” he said. “I never had a bad scene with a cop. They’ve always been nice and protect me. I don’t have a problem with them.” This despite twice being held and questioned by the TSA under Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations. Ali was released both times. Instead, Ali goes a step further, calling out Black Lives Matter as a divisive movement. “It’s a racial statement,” he said. “It’s pitting black people against everyone else. It starts racial things to happen; I hate that.”

At this point, none of you should be shocked to learn that he’s a Trump supporter who repeats all the president’s debunked nonsense about Antifa...but yeah.



“I think Trump’s a good president,” Ali Jr. told the Post before going on to lie on his father’s good name again. “My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people.”

*sigh*