In an overly-crowded Democratic field, Beto O’Rourke has emerged as the dunking white guy.



You know the white guy on the basketball court who shocks everyone when he can dunk? Or the white guy that pledges a black frat and can do all the dance moves and is beloved because he shouldn’t be able to do this but somehow he is?

That’s Beto. And everyone loves the dancing white guy until he says something problematic that reminds everyone that he’s a white guy.

But right now, everyone loves Beto, including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua.

According to The Hill, Joshua Kushner “made a last-minute donation to Beto O’Rourke’s Democratic Senate campaign in Texas.”

From The Hill:

Joshua Kushner donated $2,600 to the then-El Paso congressman on Oct. 25, according to Open Secrets, as first reported by Axios. O’Rourke is now vying to challenge President Trump, Jared Kushner’s boss and father-in-law, in the 2020 presidential election. O’Rourke launched his 2020 campaign last week, just months after falling short in his effort to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Joshua Kushner, the co-founder of Oscar Health, has donated to several Democratic lawmakers over the years, according to a database of his contributions from Open Secrets. That database shows he made a $1,000 donation to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in April 2000. Politico reported earlier this month that Kushner has also donated to Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The funny part is that Joshua isn’t the only Kushner whose contributed to a Democrat. Jared Kushner and his wife, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, neither of whom should have top-level security clearances yet somehow do, sent $10,400 in 2013 to Cory Booker, Politico reported.

Joshua Kushner has always been a Democrat and was even spotted at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump’s inauguration in 2017. No word on whether or not he wore a pink pussy hat.