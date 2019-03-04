Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan (Getty Images)

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced Monday that he will not be running for president. He will, however, be working to make sure the “right” Democratic candidate wins.

In an op-ed penned for the Washington Post, Holder wrote that there is a “crisis of leadership” in the United States today “caused and perpetuated by an administration that uses fear to stoke divisions and lies to support broken policies.”

He wrote:

Though I will not run for president in 2020, I will continue to fight for the future of our country through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and its affiliates. For too long, Democrats have lost sight of the state and local races that shape the day-to-day lives of the people we serve. With state legislatures set to begin drawing new voting districts in 2021, what happens in those races over the next two years will shape the next decade of our politics. Our fight to end gerrymandering is about electing leaders who actually work for the interests of the people they are supposed to represent. I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts.

Holder said he believes the Democratic nominee should be picked based on whether or not they have “a clear vision for the nation that meets the challenges of today and the uncertainties of the future;” whether they are a person with integrity who can help rebuild the nation’s trust in our institutions; if they have the mental and physical capacity to handle the job of the presidency; if they will be able to revitalize our federal government—which “has been mismanaged at home and diminished abroad;” and whether or not the candidate has the ability to “inspire the American people and bring us together.”

Holder wrote: “In evaluating potential nominees, we should remember that creativity is not limited to the young, nor wisdom to those who are older. We must measure our candidates not by their age, but by the vitality of their ideas.”

Holder has some great ideas for what our next president needs to look like.

Now to find the person who can beat Donald Trump.