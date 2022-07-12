Nominees for the 2022 Emmys were released on Tuesday and much to the chagrin of some folks online, some very, very, VERY good shows were surprisingly left off of the list.



Now while I, for one, am OVERJOYED at the history-making aspect of nominees like Quinta Brunson, Zendaya and Chadwick Boseman (continue to rest in power, King), I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the fact that there were disappointing snubs that deserve their flowers and they deserve those flowers here and now (word to Luther Vandross). So without further ado, let’s get into our first snub...

Snub 1: Bel-Air (Peacock)

Will Smith was not chillin’ out, maxin’ and relaxin’ all cool for this travesty! You’d have to have been living up under a rock not to see all the positive talk and tweets surrounding this show. Cult classic show aside, what makes this show so superb in addition to the fact that they flipped the entire premise on its head, is the fact that it brought some of the best acting from in a drama series this year. From the confrontational scene Will and his father (hey Marlon Wayans!) had to Carlton’s every infuriating moment (shoutout to Olly Sholotan), the fact that there was nary a nomination for this is enough to make me want to through out the Television Academy voting board just like how Uncle Phil *often* threw out Jazz.

Advertisement

Snub 2: Snowfall (FX)

Now listen here, I’m only gonna say this one time and one time only: GIVE DANCIN’ ADDRESS DAMSON IDRIS HIS THINGS! How this show has managed to secure not one single Emmy nom in the last five years is beyond me. Like seriously, what gives? You can’t tell me it’ s the writing, especially this season when you’ve had Walter Mosley pushing the pen on numerous occasions. That would b e a lie. You can’t tell me it’s the acting when literally every single actor “bodies, Bodies, BODIES” their respective roles. That would be blasphemy. And you can’t tell me it’s the subject matter, if that was the case then it wouldn’t have as loyal of an audience as it does or be such good content for the network that it’s been on for almost six years. So what is it then, pray tell? I haven’t the answer, but trust and believe when I do, I’ll be pulling up with my clique, ready to kick ass and take names Franklin Saint-style. (OK, maybe not but you get my drift.)

G/O Media may get a commission Save 32% during prime day Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

Snub 3: The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray (Apple TV+)

I’m not exaggerating when I say that quite literally every single last actor on this show deserves an Emmy. The way this show evolved well past the point of believable to something downright soul-stirring should’ve been enough to secure at least some recognition. Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback gave a MASTERCLASS in acting in this series so to see this snub is very, very, very surprising. I was taken through many emotions watching this and while some plot points may have been confusing at times, and the ending could have wrapped up differently: I don’t trust anyone watched this show and failed to give it the recognition it deserved.

Advertisement

Snub 4: This Is Us (NBC)

OK, so maybe if you’ve seen Sterling K. Brown cry once, you’ve seen him cry a thousand times. But that isn’t necessarily true! Relaxed emotional fortitude aside, the entire Black Pearson bunch deserved some recognition this year. From Susan Kelechi-Watson to their lovely daughters played by Lyric Ross, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman—fans and followers were loving the whole crew and I honestly feel like the Television Academy should’ve been loving them too. Yes, both Sterling and Susan have been nominated in years past but come on now: y’all couldn’ t show them love in the final season?? Excuse me while I go stop my eyeballs from sweating.