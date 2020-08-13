Either Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond the Grave or Someone Is Using His Twitter Account to Bash Biden and Harris

Herman Cain, left center, and supporters of “Black Voices for Trump” listen to him speak during a campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo : Nicholas Kamm ( Getty Images )

It has been tough watching the scores of Republicans openly weep after learning that one of their beloved GOP soldiers, a fighter of their fight, Herman Cain, died from complications of the coronavirus. I believe it was Sen. Lindsey Graham who came out stating how much he loved Cain and….



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Stephen, Lindsey Graham never said that and there has been no mass grieving by Republicans. In fact, they just keep pushing on as if one of their own didn’t die from the coronavirus. If only there was a reason why Cain would be treated differently...



Me: It’s because he’s Black!



GA: Geezus! Of course, it’s because he’s Black, I was being flippant. Get on with it.



Well, the GOP has never let a little thing like death get in the way of a perfectly good and still active Twitter account. Someone has been tweeting from Cain’s Twitter account just two weeks after his death and, of course, it was to attack Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.



On Wednesday night, a new tweet popped up from Cain’s official Twitter account stating, “Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris,” with a link to a Donald Trump campaign video suggesting Joe Biden is a racist, The Wrap reports.



The Wrap notes that it’s not unusual for a Republican to bash a Democratic presidential ticket, but it is a bit uncommon for a person to tweet from the afterlife.



From The Wrap:



Of course, it wasn’t Cain who tweeted the article, as he died July 30 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. It isn’t known where he contracted the illness, which has killed more than 160,000 Americans in less than 5 months, making the U.S. the world’s worst-impacted country by far. But experts say it can take up to two weeks before symptoms present, and 11 days before he tested positive Cain, a major Trump supporter, attended the divisive rally held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 20. On the day of he was photographed inside the event without wearing a mask. Hermain Cain’s family said in a statement on Aug. 11 that to honor of Cain’s dying wish, they would continue to use his platform to advocate for the issues he cared about.

They have since changed the name on the account to “The Cain Gang” and the avatar is no longer a photo of Herman Cain. Thankfully, this has been fixed as I was ready to go into full blue-check snitch mode in which I contact Twitter about the blue check still being there after Cain’s death.



Of course, all of Twitter had jokes because Twitter is undefeated.

