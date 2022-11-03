Fans are up in arms over a major mistake made by E! News regarding their coverage of Takeoff’s death. The Migos rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot Tuesday at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. It was reported that someone fired shots after an altercation stemming from a dice game.

Takeoff was only 28 years old when he died. E! News reported on the tragic incident, but failed to use the right picture of the fallen member. They posted Offset—not Takeoff—and the mix-up quickly drew ire from the internet. The network captioned the photo:

“Houston police have released new details surrounding the investigation into Migos member Takeoff’s death.” As one Twitter user immediately responded: “E News just posted and deleted Instagram updates on Takeoff’s death and used Offset’s picture. Huh???? Why aren’t there knowledgeable hip hop reporters reporting this news?”

The outrage didn’t stop there. Someone else noted: “E news posted offset instead of Takeoff when they first reported his death and instead of apologizing they just deleted it. Black people do not all lookalike! Incredibly tacky AF! If you hired educated black people that never would’ve happened.”

One person observed: “So y’all not gonna take accountability and apologize for the TERRIBLE mistake of identity on your behalf by originally posting a picture of offset? You guys only benefit from the culture but will never respect it smh.”

From posting gruesome photos and videos from the crime scene to reporting the wrong member of the group being killed, the way certain publications have covered this tragedy is just irresponsible and wrong. Being first and prioritizing clicks over human decency is disheartening, to say the least.