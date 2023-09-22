Dwyane Wade Reveals Gabrielle Union's Response After Learning He Fathered a Child Outside Their Relationship

Dwyane Wade is opening up about how his infidelity—which led to him having a baby outside his relationship with Gabrielle Union—affected their dynamic. And more surprisingly—how Union responded in the aftermath.

Speaking in a new interview with Shannon Sharpe for episode 84 of Club Shay Shay, Wade revealed that it was harder to tell the Cheaper By the Dozen star that he’d fathered a child with another woman than losing the playoffs. He also shared that because he knew that revelation would hurt her, he tried to break up with her—but she stayed anyway.

“You try to think of everything possible. You’re thinking about it all and it’s all scary,” DWade said. “One, the whole situation is scary enough. I’m a public figure, that’s scary enough. But you know that this is gonna hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with. Right? And no matter what people say on the outside or what people wanna think and this and that—ultimately, you gotta sit with you and you gotta sit with this person who you gon’ be with. And I had to. I had to sit with my now wife about this and have this conversation.”

He continued:



“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her [Gab Union] sticking with me. You know what I mean? We were in the playoffs, going into the Finals or whatever that was. Man, that was a rough time for me, bro. You got a lot on your mind, you’re keeping something from people you love. And it’s heavy. At night, when it gets quiet and it’s just you and you’re thoughts? Them thoughts is loud. And it gets loud up here in this mind. And so it came to a point where, yeah, [I told her] way before [it became public]. And I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her. You know, ‘Things have been bad lately. We been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ Like, I tried all that. She kept showing up. And so it hasn’t been perfect, it will never be perfect. But that was nine years ago.”

DWade went on to share that they’ve been to therapy about it and had tough conversations about it, but that it’s always going to be a sore spot in their relationship. He also made it clear that it’s hard on his son as well who “has already got a negative impact next to his name” and that that’s something he thinks about it constantly. However, he assured Sharpe that he’s dedicated to getting through it with his family together.

“I love my kids, this is my story. I didn’t ask for it to all be this way, I don’t know what’s coming in the future. But right now, this is all mine. So as good as it look or as bad as it seem—it’s mine,” he concluded. “And I’m thankful to even have the good in my life and I’m also thankful to have the things that’s a little uncomfortable to talk about and deal with and experience. Because that makes you live a full life. And so, that’s all I’m trying to do. Just figure out how to live a full life together.”