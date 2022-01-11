I wanna be Dw ya ne Wade when I grow up.



He’s a doting father and husband, one of the greatest players in NBA history (who just so happened to collect three Larry O’Brien trophies along the way), an author, a serial entrepreneur, a social justice advocate, a rapper, a TV host, and at least 67 percent of the world’s populous would happily leap in his pants—provided they can survive a German suplex from Gabrielle Union.

To that end, the 39-year-old is pretty fucking good at racking up new titles and expanding his business interests. So after becoming a part-owner of the Utah Jazz back in April—then subsequently ensuring that his son, Zaire, is gainfully employed with the franchise’s G-League affiliate team, the Salt Lake City Stars—now comes the news that the thirteen-time NBA All-Star has also become part-owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake—because he’s a greedy bastard.

From Sports Illustrated:

Wade joins an ownership group that consists of David Blitzer and partners at Smith Entertainment Group and becomes the latest current or former NBA player involved in MLS ownership, joining the likes of James Harden (Houston Dynamo), Steve Nash (Vancouver Whitecaps), Kevin Durant (Philadelphia Union) and Magic Johnson (LAFC). MLS board of governors approved the sale of RSL to David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the RSL deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club’s Zions Bank Training Center.

On Twitter, The Cube host celebrated being rich as fuck by posting a picture of a Real Salt Lake jersey with his name on it, while fine dining on Siberian sturgeon caviar off-camera.

“Excited to join the soccer world and be part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let’s go!”

It’s abundantly clear that Wade doesn’t play when it comes to securing the bag. So kudos to that man for forever waving that Black excellence flag in every room and industry and he conquers.