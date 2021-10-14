Looking to follow in his father’s NBA footsteps, Zaire Wade, son of three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade, is taking his talents to the pros.



Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 19-year-old will forgo college scholarship offers and instead sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, who play in the G-League as the Utah Jazz’s affiliate team.

For those wondering why Zaire chose the Salt Lake City Stars, it’s safe to assume that his decision might’ve had something to do with the fact that his father became part-owner of the Jazz in April.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN at the time. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen [Michael] Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with [Utah Jazz majority owner] Ryan [Smith], there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be—at the top—and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

Zaire spent the past three seasons playing for high school basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif., where he was a 3-star recruit. According to Bleacher Report, he turned down offers from Rhode Island, Toledo, and South Carolina in favor of securing the bag by turning pro.

In separate Instagram Stories posts, Dwyane and Zaire expressed their excitement for the younger Wade’s bright future in the pros, with Dwyane posting a picture of Zaire in Jazz attire and captioning it “It’s the joy for me,” while Zaire announced that this was all apart of “God’s plan.”

Congrats to Zaire for getting one step closer to his dreams and hopefully one day we’ll see him compete in the NBA.



