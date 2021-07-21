Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Was 'Adamant' About Filming Black Adam in Georgia Despite Controversial Voting Law

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s big moment as a superhero is getting closer...well, kind of. We have a bit of a longer wait until we finally see it, but he’s talking about it while promoting his upcoming movie Jungle Cruise.

Johnson’s next film, Black Adam, is debuting in July 2022. The film was originally scheduled for release in December 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking of COVID-19, Johnson and his family had their own scare when they contracted the diseases caused by the coronavirus.



“It was very scary,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter for its latest cover story featuring the 49-year-old actor and Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, noting he experienced mild symptoms. “I couldn’t control it, because then the nanny took it home to her family. And then the housekeeper took it home to her family, and they were a little older there. And you don’t want to be the fire starter that then causes all this bedlam and fear. But luckily we all got through it, thank God.”



Johnson also spoke about the decision to film the upcoming DC Comics flick in Georgia, which has had its share of controversy due to after the passing of voter suppression bill SB202. Ryan Coogler, who is helming Black Panther 2, has spoken on his decision not to boycott the state, as well.



“Right as we were kicking off our production, that was going down,” Johnson said. “You start to feel pressure from a lot of different sides that you should stand up for something and you should leave if you don’t agree with the voting laws. I was adamant and clear that Black Adam was not going anywhere. We had committed to the state of Georgia and to the people here in Georgia. And this is a place that we had filmed multiple movies over the years. And when you commit to our hardworking locals and their families, the last thing you want to do is just pick up and move. So we weren’t going anywhere. We [the film’s producers] had the conversation. It was heated for about a week.”



Film production wrapped recently and Johnson shared an endearing video announcing the winners of an ongoing raffle where crew members won money from a pot of $10,000.

“That’s a wrap on BLACK ADAM⚡️ Incredible journey,” Johnson tweeted on Friday. “Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.”



Oh and by the way, Johnson did speak on that ongoing feud saga that seemed to have as many chapters as the Fast & Furious franchise, with Tyrese confirming in June that his apparent feud with Johnson was squashed. Johnson specifically touched on Vin Diesel’s claim that the feud boiled down to giving Johnson “tough love” in order to inspire his best performance.



“I laughed and I laughed hard,” Johnson told THR. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”





