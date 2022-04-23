The parents of Dwayne Haskins Jr., the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died this month in a tragic accident on a Florida Highway, is providing a live stream of his public funeral services in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.



Haskins is being memorialized from noon until 3 p.m., at Christ Church in Rockaway, N.J. His parents released details of the service including a digital program, obituary and a photo gallery of the fallen football star, early Saturday morning. The livestream is accessible here:

Today’s service is the second of three memorials being held this weekend for Haskins. The first was yesterday in Pittsburgh, the final is Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Bullis School, his high school in Potomac, Maryland.



Haskins’ parents, Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins, did not attend Friday’s service, which was coordinated by the Steelers along with Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya. The Haskins said that they had never met Kalabrya and did not want their son’s funeral to be the first time they met their daughter-in-law in person.

That service, held at Allegheny Center Alliance Church just over a mile from the Steelers’ home stadium, was attended by Kalabrya, his former teammates from the Steelers and Washington Commanders, the team’s ownership, head coach Mike Tomlin and other football luminaries including former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.



Haskins was killed on April 9 when a dump truck struck him as he walked on Interstate 595 on his way to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He had been in the area for voluntary offseason workouts with Steelers teammates.



A Florida HIghway Patrol investigation into the accident hasn’t been completed. But 911 recordings released earlier this week revealed that Haskins’ wife called emergency dispatchers from Pittsburgh after her husband told her the car he was driving ran out of gas and stopped responding to her phone calls shortly thereafter.



Dwayne Haskins Jr. was 24 years old.