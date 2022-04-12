The family of Dwayne Haskins Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback who died in a tragic accident on a Florida highway last weekend, made their first public comments on his passing and announced two memorial services in his honor.



Haskins will be memorialized on Saturday, April 23, from noon until 3 p.m., at Christ Church in his native Rockaway Township, N.J. A second service will be held the following evening at 7 p.m., at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.



Haskins, 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in South Florida early last Saturday morning. He had been in Florida for offseason workouts with other Steelers players the week the accident occurred. He left behind his parents, Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins, as well as his wife, Kalabrya.



Haskins’ parents said in a statement on Tuesday evening that the pain at their loss was “unimaginable” but that they wanted to hold two memorials to allow his community of family, coaches, teammates and friends to celebrate his life.



“We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss. Anyone who knows Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age,” they said.



“He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak.”

Haskins was preparing for a training camp in which he would compete for a position on the Steelers’ depth chart after the retirement of longtime signal caller Ben Roethlisberger. After a stellar career as a college quarterback at Ohio State University in which he came in third in Heisman Trophy voting, he was drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the team now known as the Washington Commanders.



After Washington released him in the 2020 season, the Steelers signed him.